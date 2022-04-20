Johnson & Johnson Suspends Global COVID Vaccine Sales Forecast; Cites Supply Surplus

Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday announced it is suspending its COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast due to its global surplus and uncertainty over the course of the pandemic. The drug maker's announcement came while it was reporting first-quarter revenue for 2022, which was $23.4 billion against $22.3 billion at the same time in 2021. The earnings were however lower than predictions made by Refinitive, a British-American data analyst company.

The healthcare products manufacturer noted that while the sale of the COVID-19 vaccine contributed to boosting the company's revenue, it also led to declining sales of Remicade (an inflammatory disease treatment). This resulted in the partial offset of the gains made from COVID vaccine sales. Nevertheless, the revenue from the COVID vaccine, too, was much less compared to what was anticipated, the drug manufacturer said. "Even in the face of some macro-economic headwinds, Johnson & Johnson posted strong results for the quarter, continuing to deliver reliable growth and investing to advance our pipeline," Executive Vice President of J&J, Joe Wolk, said in a statement.

Joe Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, #JNJ, on J&J’s Q1 2022 #earnings financial performance. pic.twitter.com/yoeLT4zRNu — Johnson & Johnson (@JNJNews) April 19, 2022

According to WSJ, Johnson & Johnson, on Tuesday, also revealed that the COVID jabs made most of the earnings of the recent quarter. A total of $457 million worth of shots were sold to a clientele comprised mostly of international buyers. At least $100 million in sales was made in the US alone after the authorisation of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), leading to the company's global vaccine sales to $1.6 billion.

Ukraine slams J&J for not pulling out of Russia

The developments come after Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on March 21 lashed out at J&J for failing to stop operations in Russia accusing them of making "blood profits." Demanding the drug maker's complete withdrawal from Russia, Kuleba in an emotional tweet had stated, "Their taxes allow Russian war machines to murder innocent Ukrainian men, women, children, and elderly. Johnson & Johnson must change their minds. Do the right thing. Choose humanity, not war crimes."

Sharing pictures of the brutal Russian airstrike on Mariupol theatre and maternity hospitals, Kuleba had questioned, "These are the ruins of the Drama Theater in Mariupol, where hundreds of civilians hid. An inhuman Russian war crime. I want to ask multinational companies still working with or in Russia: how can you keep doing business with them? How can you feed, serve, and pay those who did this?”

Shortly after on March 29, Johnson and Johnson halted the sale of personal products in Russia, in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)