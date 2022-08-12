Johnson & Johnson To Discontinue Sale Of Talc-based Baby Powder Globally By 2023

Johnson & Johnson is all set to discontinue the sale of its legacy baby powder globally by 2023 amid its implication in cancer litigation. The move comes after the drug company stopped production of the famous talcum-based powder for the US and Canada markets in 2020. The company currently faces nearly tens of thousands of lawsuits from women who allege that the talcum powder caused them to develop ovarian cancer.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said that it will replace the former formula with a cornstarch-based one, adding that such variants from the drugmaker are already sold in countries around the world.

"As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio. As a result of this transition, talc-based JOHNSON’S® Baby Powder will be discontinued globally in 2023," Johnson & Johnson said in its statement.

Promoting its cornstarch-based baby powder, J&J refuted the claims made in the lawsuits against the company. It said that the administration's stance on the safety of the talcum-based powder will remain unchanged. "We stand firmly behind the decades of independent scientific analysis by medical experts around the world that confirms talc-based JOHNSON’S® Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer," it stressed.

J&J talc powder discontinued in the US, Canada after users claim contamination

In 2020, the drugmaker suspended the sale of the talcum-based baby powder in the US and Canada, following thousands of lawsuits claiming that the formula was contaminated with asbestos, known for causing cancer. J&J cited a fall in demand as a reason for their discontinuation of sales. Nevertheless, the company administration then refused to halt sales in the UK and the rest of the world. The firm has repeatedly denied allegations relating to the presence of asbestos in its baby powder range product which has been in the market for nearly 130 years now, as per BBC, and is best known for preventing nappy rash and use as dry shampoo.

