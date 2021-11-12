Johnson & Johnson To Split Into Two Companies; $15 Bn Revenue Estimated For New Firm

Johnson & Johnson, in its announcement on Friday, has revealed that the company is splitting into two units. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the company will remove the division selling Band-Aids and Listerine among other products from the pharmaceutical unit and include it in their new company.

Fate of J&J

The name Johnson & Johnson will be retained by the original company, whereas the new company's name was not revealed. The former will offer treatments such as Darzalex, Erleada, Imbruvica, Stelara and Tremfya along with orthopaedics, surgery and vision. The new company, on the other hand, will reportedly include brands such as Neutrogena, Aveeno, Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson’s, and Band-Aid. AP quoted company CEO Alex Gorsky saying,

"Following a comprehensive review, the board and management team believe that the planned separation of the consumer health business is the best way to accelerate our efforts to serve patients, consumers, and healthcare professionals, create opportunities for our talented global team, drive profitable growth, and – most importantly – improve healthcare outcomes for people around the world."

It is being estimated that once the company's board approves the decision, the split will occur in the next couple of years and the new unnamed consumer health company will fetch a revenue of $15 billion. Meanwhile, the share prices of the company are already up by 4% before the market even opened today, as per AP.

Image: AP