JPMorgan Chase’s $1.3 Mln Worth Of Nickel Bags Turned Out To Be Full Of Stones: Report

In a shocking scandal, a Dutch warehouse convinced JPMorgan Chase to purchase bags of stones initially thought to contain nickel. People familiar with the matter told the WSJ paper that JPMorgan Chase was notified by the London Metal Exchange that the bags sold by the warehouse that they believed contained 54 metric tonnes of nickel had failed to comply with its standards. The bags were picked at the Dutch port city of Rotterdam and it turned out that they consisted of stones instead of the metal widely used in electric-vehicle batteries, according to reports.

The company, whose name wasn't disclosed, had claimed that they were in possession of the nickel briquettes worth an estimated $1.3 million. The bank had already made some purchases several years ago. JPMorgan is the leading trader of copper, aluminium, zinc, gold and others on the LME. it is also a trading partner with China's Tsingshan Holding Group.

The firm that controls the warehouse for the said company is owned by Access World Group. It was owned by a miner and a leading trader Glencore PLC. Responding to the scandal, the group stated in an official release that it inspected the "warranted bags of nickel briquettes at all locations". The company further claimed that the incident must have been "an isolated case and specific to one warehouse in Rotterdam." Access World may have to foot the bill for the losses as it is the firm tasked with the inspection of the metal on entry and not JPMorgan Chase. The bag would be worth around $1.3 million if it contained nickel.

A spokesperson for the logistics firms, in a statement, told Insider that Access World confirmed "it is currently undertaking inspections of warranted bags of nickel briquettes at all locations and will engage external surveyors to assist." Last week, the London Metal Exchange revealed the incident without naming the key players.