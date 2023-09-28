Kia, Hyundai Recall 33.7 Lakh US Vehicles Over Engine Fire Risks 

Automakers Hyundai and Kia are recalling a total of 33.7 lakh vehicles in the United States due to the risk of engine fires, and they are advising owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the necessary repairs are completed.

The reason behind the recall is internal brake fluid leaks that can potentially lead to an electrical short circuit, which in turn could result in a fire. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has endorsed the advice given by the automakers, instructing owners to park their vehicles outdoors until the required repairs are carried out.

Incidents related to recall

Hyundai reported 21 fires and 21 other thermal incidents related to the recall since 2017, while Kia confirmed at least 10 fires and incidents of melting. Fortunately, neither automaker has received reports of any accidents, injuries, or fatalities linked to these recalls.

Kia's recall covers 17.3 lakh vehicles, including Borrego, Cadenza, Forte, Sportage, K900, Optima, Soul Rio, Sorento, and Rondo models, spanning various model years from 2010 through 2017. The issue involves the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU), which can experience an electrical short due to brake fluid leaks, potentially leading to engine compartment fires while the vehicle is parked or in operation.

Hyundai is recalling 16.4 lakh vehicles, including the Elantra, Genesis Coupe, Sonata Hybrid, Accent, Azera, Veloster, Santa Fe, Equus, Veracruz, Tucson, Tucson Fuel Cell, and Santa Fe Sport models, from model years 2011 through 2015. The problem is related to the Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) module, which may leak brake fluid internally, causing an electrical short circuit and potentially resulting in engine compartment fires while the vehicle is stationary or in motion.

Hyundai plans to notify affected owners to bring their vehicles to a dealer for the replacement of the ABS module fuse. Kia is still in the process of developing a remedy for the issue. Both automakers intend to inform owners of the recall in November.

(With Reuters Inputs)