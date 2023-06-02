Layoffs In US Companies Surge Nearly Four-fold In May, Hiring Lowest Since 2016: Report

Global job consultancy firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. in its May 2023 Challenger report has stated that the US based companies have collectively laid off 80,089 employees last month, marking a whopping jump of 287 per cent in the number of persons laid off compared to same month last year.

The US companies sacked 20,712 people in May 2022.

These companies have announced plans to cut a total of 417,500 jobs till date which is 315 per cent higher from the 100,694 cuts announced in the same period last year. This turns out to be the highest figure since 2020 in the time period of January to May where a total of 1,414,828 jub cuts were recorded.

“Consumer confidence is down to a six-month low and job openings are flattening. Companies

appear to be putting the brakes on hiring in anticipation of a slowdown,” said Andrew Challenger,

labour expert and Senior Vice President of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.

Which industries have seen the major job cuts?

The technology sector announced the most cuts in May with 22,887, for a total of 136,831 this year, up 2,939 per cent from the 4,503 cuts announced in the same period last year. The year 2001 has witnessed the most number of job cuts accounting to 168,395 in the entire year.

The retail industry ranks number second in job cuts with 9,053 employees laid off in May. So far, the industry took the jobs of almost 45,168 this year up from 4,335 in May 2022. It is then followed by the automotive industry which saw 8,308 job cuts in May, an increase of 235 per cent from the same period last year.

When it comes to the financial sector, they too have laid off 36,937 employees in May as compared to the 8,778 job cuts during the same period last year.

The media and the entertainment industry has announced 17,436 job cuts in 2023 so far which is said to be the highest year to date on record. This has turned out to be the most number of media job cuts from the previous years.

Hiring pace lowest since 2016

Amid many layoffs which have happened prominently since the start of the pandemic and fears of global recession, the hiring has also reduced drastically. In the month of May, the employers have announced plans to hire only 7,884 workers which has been the lowest tally since November 2020. All together the total proposed hiring this year will be only 101,833 which is a very big dive downwards.