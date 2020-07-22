LinkedIn Lays Off 960 Employees As Coronavirus Continues To Impact Business

LinkedIn, a professional networking platform has announced that it will cut 960 jobs worldwide due to the impacts of coronavirus pandemic. LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky sent a message to employees on July 20 where he said that he has made an extremely difficult decision to reduce approximately 960 roles, or about 6 percent of the employee base, across Global Sales and Talent Acquisition organizations. The decision to cut jobs across Talent Acquisition organizations comes as fewer companies, including LinkedIn, need to hire at the same volume they did pre COVID-19 period.

"LinkedIn is not immune to the effects of the global pandemic. Our Talent Solutions business continues to be impacted as fewer companies, including ours, need to hire at the same volume they did previously. After weeks of discussion and deliberation, the executive team and I have made the extremely difficult decision to reduce approximately 960 roles. I’m sharing this news today so that everyone has the complete picture of these changes and why we are making them, and I want you to know these are the only layoffs we are planning," CEO Ryan Roslansky said in the message released by the company on its official website.

Businesses impacted

Coronavirus lockdown and restrictions have impacted many businesses across sectors in the last few months resulting in firms laying off employees to cut costs and limit the loss incurred by them during the crisis. Even though many governments have offered help in the form of stimulus packages, that has not prevented companies from cutting jobs. One of the worst-hit sectors is the airline industry, wherefrom low-budget airlines like Ryanair to a world-class airline like Lufthansa have all laid-off employees to cut costs amid fewer people travelling due to the pandemic.

