Lockheed Martin Signs FOS Contract Worth USD 328 Mn To Support IAF's C-130J Aircraft Fleet

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has now signed a five-year contract with Lockheed Martin to bolster the IAF fleet. The deal worth USD 328.8 million will see the American arms and defence company provide dedicated and comprehensive support for the 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules Aircraft. The deal was signed as Lockheed Martin was the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of the aircraft.

Lockheed Martin signs FOS contract of C-130J aircraft fleet

According to an official release, Lockheed Martin will look into the programme, logistics and engineering support elements of these aircraft. As part of the high budget Follow On Support II (FOS) contract, teams of the American company will work on the elements necessary to sustain the IAF's C-130J fleet. The contract that spans over a period of five years is a Direct Commercial Sale and is a continuation of a prior five-year FOS I contract which ensured similar services for the fleet from Lockheed Martin.

"As the C-130 OEM, Lockheed Martin brings forth an outstanding team of experts who offer deep knowledge and unmatched insights of the C-130 to our operators," said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager, Air Mobility and Maritime Missions, Lockheed Martin. "It is an honour to continue to partner with the Indian Air Force to support one of the most active C-130J fleets in the world. Through an integrated team and dedicated support, Lockheed Martin ensures the IAF's C-130J fleet is available and ready for every mission," McLean added.

India's C-130J aircraft fleet

The Government of India first announced the purchase of six C-130J Super Hercules airlifters in 2008. All aircraft bought through a Foreign Military Sale with the U.S. Air Force were delivered between 2010 and 2011. Since then, India added additional C-130Js to its IAF fleets in 2017 and in 2019. Owing to its highly integrated and sophisticated configuration primarily designed to support India's special operations requirement, the aircraft became a main feature of the fleet.

The C-130Js are used by the Indian Air Force on a variety of missions including airlift, natural disaster support, and search and rescue operations. It has also been deployed for humanitarian aid services. The IAF has had increased use of these aircraft in recent years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fleet was used for humanitarian efforts during the pandemic as well as for transportation of relief materials and personnel to areas affected by cyclones Yaas and Tauktae. India holds a strong connection with the C-130J as the country hosts the Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL), which as part of the Government of India's "Make in India" objective has delivered over 120 empennages in its first 10 years of operations.

IMAGE: AP

(With ANI Inputs)