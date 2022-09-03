Lufthansa's Flight Cancellation Sparks Protests In Delhi; Here's Why Pilots Are Protesting

German flag airline Lufthansa, on September 2 cancelled nearly all of its flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich due to a pilots' union strike, causing major havoc at airports all around the world. Following the cancellation of the flights, hundreds of passengers protested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on September 2.

The Lufthansa strike, which was declared by the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) on September 2 from 12.01 a.m. to 11.59 p.m., is severely affecting aircraft operations as Europe's busiest travel season resumes after the conclusion of the summer vacation in Germany and other nations. Moreover, German airport departures for Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo were significantly impacted.

Why Lufthansa cancelled 800 flights?

According to Lufthansa, 800 flights at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich on September 2 had to be cancelled due to the pilots' strike and a few flights on September 1 were also cancelled. In light of the forthcoming weekend, which marks the conclusion of the vacation season in several regions of Europe, an estimated 130,000 travellers have been impacted due to flight cancellations.

On September 1, Lufthansa said that it would be forced to cancel 800 flights on September 2 due to the pilots' union's announcement of a one-day strike. On the other hand, the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union had earlier claimed that salary-hike negotiations with the airline's management had collapsed. Notably, the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union is requesting for its more than 5,000 pilot members a 5.5% wage rise this year and automatic inflation compensation going forward.

When will Lufthansa flight operations resume?

In the meantime, Lufthansa stated that it would continue speaking with the pilots but added that it was unable to provide the hike in pay that they were asking for. According to various media reports, a Lufthansa spokesperson said, "We hope to go back to negotiations as soon as feasible." Normal flight operations are anticipated to resume for Lufthansa as soon as the strike is called off and management agrees with the protesting pilots union.