Mark Zuckerberg Fails To Make It To Glassdoor's Top 100 CEOs List Due To Poor Ratings

Glassdoor's list of top 100 CEOs does not include Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. The ranking is purely based on employee approval ratings, which has reportedly fallen drastically for MarkZuckerberg. Interestingly, this is the first time since 2013 that the celebrated entrepreneur slipped off Glassdoor’s list of top 100 CEOs.

Glassdoor top CEOs 2021 includes Rick Lesser of Boston Consulting, Shantanu Narayen of Adobe, and Petet Pisters of MD Anderson Cancer Center have secured the top three positions with employee approval ratings of 99 per cent. The Glassdoor top CEOs 2021 list includes Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella who ranked six with 97 per cent approval from employees while Apple CEO, Tim Cook positioned at number 32 with an approval score of solid 95 per cent.

Do numbers tell the tale?

Coming to Mark, the cumulative effect of controversies and scandals, the online giant's CEO has lost his popularity and reputation. Reportedly, there is a vivid drop in his ratings from 2019 to 2021. In 2019, his employee approval ratings were 94 per cent but in 2021, the figure dropped to 89 per cent which resulted in his ousting from Glassdoor’s list of top 100 CEOs.

Notably, a steep decline has been recorded since he was ranked first in Glassdoor’s top list in 2013 with a 99 per cent approval score when they initiated the list in 2013.

According to reports from Bloomberg, over 700 Facebook employees were anonymously part of the survey conducted by Glassdoor.

“Unlike any other workplace award, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their CEO's leadership, along with insights into their job, work environment and employer over the past year. This year, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards for the Top CEOs feature distinct company categories across the UK, U.S., Canada, France and Germany. In the UK, Glassdoor has revealed the Top 50 CEOs (honouring CEOs at employers with 1,000 or more employees),” Glassdoor said in a statement.

In the said survey, the employees were asked to rate their corporate leader basis several factors tied to their employment experience before submitting reviews on Glassdoor.

“These include rating sentiment around their CEO's leadership as well as around senior management, among others. Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are asked to report whether they approve or disapprove of or have no opinion about their CEO's performance. Across the approximately 1.5 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 73 per cent,” the blog said

Mark Zuckerberg's approach

Apparently, in a conference call with investors in 2020, Facebook CEO had taken on the criticisms in the right stride and established his approach towards disagreements.