McDonald's Gears Up To Announce Layoffs As Fast Food Giant Temporarily Shuts US Offices

McDonald's corporation has temporarily shut down its US offices as it gears up to inform its employees about possible layoffs. According to the American news outlet, the Wall Street Journal, the fast food giant is planning to take harsher measures as a part of their broader company restructuring. Last week, the fast food giant sent out an internal email directing its staff that they should work from home from Monday through Wednesday. The mail also stated that the company will deliver its staffing decisions virtually.

"During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the company stated in the mail which was later obtained by The Wall Street Journal. However, it is still unclear how many employees the company is trying to lay off. In January, McDonald's CEO Chirs Kempczinski warned its employees that the company might make “difficult decisions” in the future, Fox News reported. The company CEO also asserted that McDonald’s updated business strategy will involve intensive restructuring and hence raised alarms of possible job cuts.

‘Some jobs may go away’: Kempczinski

In January, Kempczinski told the Wall Street Journal that some of the jobs in the company are either going to get moved or those jobs may disappear. "Some jobs that are existing today are either going to get moved or those jobs may go away,” he said. The CEO also made it clear that the impacted employees will be informed about the change by April 3. "We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," the CEO asserted. The company is planning to take these measures in an effort to cut costs.

According to Fox News, the fast food company is also planning to open restaurants at an accelerated pace. The company is also inching towards automation. In December last year, the firm unveiled its first fully automated location. "When you step inside the test restaurant concept, you'll notice it's considerably smaller than a traditional McDonald's restaurant in the US," the fast food chain asserted in a statement last year. "Why? The features—inside and outside—are geared toward customers who are planning to dine at home or on the go,” it further added. The fully automated restaurant was opened in Fort Worth Texas and uses technology to minimise human interactions when ordering. With the recent news of a possible layoff, it will be interesting to see how the company’s updated policies will unfold.