Meta Appoints Guy Rosen As Chief Information Security Officer

The parent company of Facebook, Meta Platforms Inc or Meta has recently appointed Guy Rosen as the Chief Information Security Officer of the company, making him the first person to hold that position. According to an ADWeek report, he has also been promoted to the C-suite. Rosen has previously served as Vice President of Integrity. He started working on Facebook in October 2013, operating on its Internet.org program to connect those who do not have online access, and subsequently on growth before taking on his most recent job.

Confirming his promotion on Monday, Rosen wrote in a tweet, “Confirming an update to my role.” He went on to say that as CISO, he would continue to monitor and examine the spectrum of safety and security threats that individuals who use their services, their organisation, and industry face.

Furthermore, chief security officer Alex Stamos was the last person in a similar job position at the corporation. He departed the firm in August 2018 and has been critical of the firm and CEO Mark Zuckerberg since, ADWeek reported.

Apart from this, Chief Executive Officer of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg stated in an internal statement to the Meta staff that the promotion will help the firm better combine privacy and security. Zuckerberg wrote in the note, as tweeted by The Washington Post technology reporter Joseph Menn, “We've built systems to tackle some of the most sophisticated threats facing our platform and the industry, managing complex challenges that balance keeping the platform safe while giving people a voice."

CEO Zuckerberg 'personally' sued over Cambridge analytica data breach

Meanwhile, on May 23, the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, Karl Racine filed a lawsuit against CEO Zuckerberg accusing him of being "personally responsible" for the Cambridge Analytica data leak. As per Racine, Zuckerberg's practices resulted in an "unprecedented security breach" during the 2016 election campaign, revealing the personal information of "tens of millions of Americans." Racine claimed that Zuckerberg's platform allowed a multi-year attempt to deceive users about the scope of Facebook's unlawful activity.

The lawsuit accuses Zuckerberg of actively participating in or orchestrating arrangements that allowed data firm Cambridge Analytica to acquire access to sensitive data on US voters in order to aid Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign.

