Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Nadella Passes Away At 26

In a shocking development, Microsoft Corporation said Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella and his wife Anu, died Monday morning, reported Bloomberg. Zain Nadella was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy. The report further mentioned that the software maker told its executive staff in an email that Zain had passed away. The message asked executives to hold the family in their thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve privately.

After taking charge as the CEO role in 2014, Satya Nadella had focused the company on designing products to better serve users with disabilities and cited lessons he learned raising and supporting his son. Last year, the Children’s Hospital, where Zain received much of his treatment, joined with the Nadellas to establish the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences, as part of Seattle Children’s Center for Integrative Brain Research, mentioned Bloomberg report. Born with cerebral palsy, Zain was born weighing just 3 pounds and suffered asphyxiation in utero.

