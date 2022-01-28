Last Updated:

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Tweet On Being Conferred With Padma Bhushan Award

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote: "It’s an honour to receive a Padma Bhushan Award and to be recognized with so many extraordinary people."

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Microsoft

IMAGE: Twitter/@padmaawards/@satyanadella


After an announcement by the Government of India that he is among the 17 prominent personalities to be conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan this 73rd Indian Republic Day, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation Satya Nadella on Thursday responded saying that he was “thankful” to be deemed worthy of India’s third-highest civilian award. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the CEO of Microsoft Corporation thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and the people of India for such a token of respect and dignity, and that the award motivates him to achieve more.

 

On January 25, the GoI had released the list of Padma Award winners 2022, recognizing many prominent Indian scientists and entrepreneurs for their achievement and major contributions in their respective fields. A total of 129 individuals were named, who were deemed worthy of India’s one of the highest civilian awards in three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. Some of the other winners to be conferred with the notable award other than the Microsoft CEO in the field of Science and Engineering along with Trade and Industry are: 

READ | Kamal Haasan congratulates 2022 Padma awardees from Tamil Nadu; 'proud of you'

Padma Award winners in Trade and Industry

Serum Institute of India's (SII) Cyrus Poonawalla along with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will be conferred with the Padma Bhushan alongside six other winners in the field of Trade and Industry.

Padma Awards in Science and Engineering

Eight individuals will be conferred with the Padma Awards in two categories for their contributions in the field of Science and Engineering. Below is the list of all the winners. 

READ | Assam CM Sarma lauds Ghulam Nabi Azad on being conferred Padma Bhushan; 'well deserved'

Earlier, similarly, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the award, adding that he was “humbled" to be named for India’s third highest civilian award. Pichai who hails from the state of Tamil Nadu also thanked President Ram Nath Kovind. “I am deeply grateful to the Padma Awards Committee, the President and Prime Minister, as well as the people of India for this honour. It’s made all the more meaningful to be among this esteemed group of individuals who have each had a profound impact on their fields and communities, and I am humbled to receive this award alongside them,” Pichai reportedly said. 

READ | Shiv Sena slams Congress' 'Azad not Ghulam' jibe in Padma row; calls mindset 'shallow'
READ | Padma Awards row: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's denial a 'political afterthought', say sources
Tags: Microsoft, Padma Bhushan, Satya Nadella
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND