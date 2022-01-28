Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Tweet On Being Conferred With Padma Bhushan Award

After an announcement by the Government of India that he is among the 17 prominent personalities to be conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan this 73rd Indian Republic Day, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation Satya Nadella on Thursday responded saying that he was “thankful” to be deemed worthy of India’s third-highest civilian award. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the CEO of Microsoft Corporation thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and the people of India for such a token of respect and dignity, and that the award motivates him to achieve more.

It’s an honor to receive a Padma Bhushan Award and to be recognized with so many extraordinary people. I’m thankful to the President, Prime Minister, and people of India, and look forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 27, 2022

On January 25, the GoI had released the list of Padma Award winners 2022, recognizing many prominent Indian scientists and entrepreneurs for their achievement and major contributions in their respective fields. A total of 129 individuals were named, who were deemed worthy of India’s one of the highest civilian awards in three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. Some of the other winners to be conferred with the notable award other than the Microsoft CEO in the field of Science and Engineering along with Trade and Industry are:

Padma Award winners in Trade and Industry

Serum Institute of India's (SII) Cyrus Poonawalla along with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will be conferred with the Padma Bhushan alongside six other winners in the field of Trade and Industry.

Padma Awards in Science and Engineering

Eight individuals will be conferred with the Padma Awards in two categories for their contributions in the field of Science and Engineering. Below is the list of all the winners.

Earlier, similarly, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the award, adding that he was “humbled" to be named for India’s third highest civilian award. Pichai who hails from the state of Tamil Nadu also thanked President Ram Nath Kovind. “I am deeply grateful to the Padma Awards Committee, the President and Prime Minister, as well as the people of India for this honour. It’s made all the more meaningful to be among this esteemed group of individuals who have each had a profound impact on their fields and communities, and I am humbled to receive this award alongside them,” Pichai reportedly said.