Microsoft Drops Cortana Application From Windows 11: Report

Technology giant Microsoft has shut down its Cortana application for Windows 11, according to media reports. A new update is coming up for Cortana that simply disables the digital assistant.

Cortana will now display a warning that it is deprecated and a link to a support article when you try to launch it on Windows 11.

The voice-activated assistant Cortana, which was first introduced for the Windows Phone platform, was included into Windows 10 in 2015.

Cortana is a virtual assistant that was first rolled out in 2014. It performed activities including creating reminders and responding to user enquiries using the Bing search engine. Cortana was available in English, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Chinese, and Japanese language editions, depending on the software platform and region in which it was used.

Furthermore, the Redmond-headquartered company is now planning to end support for Cortana in Teams Mobile, Microsoft Teams Display, and Microsoft Teams Rooms ‘in the fall of 2023.’ However, Microsoft said that Cortana in Outlook mobile ‘will continue to be available,’ nevertheless.

Eventually, despite a significant overhaul for iOS and Android, Cortana found it difficult to compete with rivals like Alexa or Google Assistant. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in 2019 that Cortana had lagged rivals, and the destiny of Cortana was closely related to the company's struggles with Windows Phone.

In May, Microsoft announced that it will be introducing Windows Copilot, making Windows 11 the first PC platform to announce centralised artificial intelligence (AI) assistance to help people easily take action and get things done. “We are extending Bing Chat plugins to Windows, enabling developers to integrate their apps within Windows Copilot to better serve their customers and increase engagement on native Windows applications,” Microsoft added.