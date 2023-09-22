Last Updated:

Microsoft Surface Event 2023: 5 Major Updates You Can’t Miss | Photos

Microsoft’s Surface Event 2023 was packed with a series of upgrades for the product segment. From new Surface Studio 2 to Copilot integrations, here’s a glimpse

Anirudh Trivedi
Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop Studio 2, claiming it as its most powerful Surface laptop ever. It comes with an Intel 13th Gen i7 H processor, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, and 64GB RAM starting at $1,999.

Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop Go 3 with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, weighing 2.5 pounds and priced from $799. Surface Go 4 was also launched for business with an upgraded processor at starts at $579.&

Windows is all set to get a major update on September 26 with a lot of new features, including the new AI-powered Windows Copilot. This will help the users in generating text, images and others.

Bing Chat is all set to introduce OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 into its chatbot, allowing users to create images with Bing for free. This will also enable personalised answers and better responses for users.

Microsoft 365 Copilot upgrade will allow users to summarise documents, generate emails, rewrite documents, and implement complex formulas in Excel. However, $30 extra will be charged for this feature.

