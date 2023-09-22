Microsoft Surface Event 2023: 5 Major Updates You Can’t Miss | Photos

Quick links:
Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop Studio 2, claiming it as its most powerful Surface laptop ever. It comes with an Intel 13th Gen i7 H processor, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, and 64GB RAM starting at $1,999.
Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop Go 3 with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, weighing 2.5 pounds and priced from $799. Surface Go 4 was also launched for business with an upgraded processor at starts at $579.&
Windows is all set to get a major update on September 26 with a lot of new features, including the new AI-powered Windows Copilot. This will help the users in generating text, images and others.
Bing Chat is all set to introduce OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 into its chatbot, allowing users to create images with Bing for free. This will also enable personalised answers and better responses for users.