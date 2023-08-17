Mild Recession Ends Dutch Economy's Robust Post-COVID Boom

The Netherlands is experiencing a much slower economic growth trajectory this year than previously anticipated, with a recession in the first half of 2023 interrupting the strong post-COVID rebound, as reported by government policy adviser CPB on Thursday.

Economic growth is predicted to decelerate to 0.7 per cent in 2023 and 1.4 per cent in 2024, according to the CPB, following a remarkable growth of nearly 5 per cent per annum in 2021 and 2022 during the vigorous recovery from the pandemic-induced lockdowns.

CPB's March forecast projected a growth rate of 1.6 per cent in 2023 and 1.4 per cent the subsequent year.

The Dutch economy, Euro zone's fifth largest, entered a recession in the first half of the year, contracting by 0.3 per cent in the second quarter, subsequent to a 0.4 per cent decline in the first quarter of 2023.

Unemployment and wages

Although the initial recession since the pandemic is anticipated to be relatively mild, the unemployment rate is foreseen to remain around the current low level of approximately 4 per cent, with average wage increments offsetting the impact of rising food prices and energy expenses in the coming year.

Inflation is projected to remain elevated throughout 2024, nearing 4 per cent, which could contribute to an increase in the proportion of households living in poverty to 6 per cent of the overall population, as highlighted by the CPB.

The policy adviser noted that additional government support could mitigate this rise, but the budget is strained by rising interest rates and escalating costs associated with the energy transition and healthcare.

With existing policies, the government deficit is estimated to escalate from 2.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) to nearly 4 per cent by 2028.

(With Reuters inputs)