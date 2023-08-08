MobiKwik Reports First Ever Consolidated Profit In June Quarter

MobiKwik reported its first ever consolidated profit of Rs 3 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

The unicorn Fintech firm's Co-Founder and COO, Upasana Taku, told PTI that MobiKwik has become the first fintech firm to post consolidated profit and expects to maintain the momentum throughout the year.

"We have registered an adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 13.6 crore, which is an 181 per cent increase on a year-on-year basis. This is the second consecutive quarter when we have posted positive EBITDA and the first quarter when we have recorded a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 3 crore. We expect to continue the growth momentum and achieve full-year profitability," Taku said.

Taku said that she expects other startups to also turn profitable, as it will give a boost to the investment environment in the country and the sentiments of investors. She said that MobiKwik has been growing consistently without burning cash, and margins have been improving quarter over quarter.

"Our revenues grew to Rs 177 crore in the quarter, which is 68 per cent higher compared to the corresponding quarter last fiscal, and our contribution margin rose by 108 per cent to Rs 73.9 crore," Taku said.

Positive parametres

MobiKwik had a revenue of Rs 160 crore and recorded an adjusted EBITDA of Rs 3 crore.

"In FY 2022-23, we achieved all the major goals we set for MobiKwik the previous year. The first quarter has been a good start to the fiscal year. Our numbers are positive in all parameters, be it adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, or PBT (profit before tax). We expect to deliver over 80 per cent topline growth for this fiscal year," Taku said.

Peak XV-backed MobiKwik ended the financial year 2022-23 with Rs 560 crore in revenue and became profitable in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23, and its contribution margin rose to Rs 169.5 crore as compared to Rs 42 crore in FY 2021-22, nearly 304 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

She said that the company gets about half of its business from payments services, which are mainly payments made through wallet services, and the rest from the distribution of financial services comprising buy-now-pay-later, consumer loans, and more.

The company at present has over 14 registered user base and around 40 lakh merchant partners.

(With PTI inputs)