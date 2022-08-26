Moderna Sues Pfizer & BioNTech Over Patent Infringement Of COVID Vaccine

Moderna has announced filing a lawsuit against Pfizer and BioNTech in the US and Germany. Moderna is filing a case over alleged infringement of its patents. The pharmaceutical company said that the "ground breaking" technology was "critical" for developing Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax.

"Moderna believes that Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty infringes patents Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016 covering Moderna's foundational mRNA technology. This groundbreaking technology was critical to the development of Moderna's own mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax," Moderna announced in a press release. "Pfizer and BioNTech copied this technology, without Moderna's permission, to make Comirnaty," Moderna added.

In the press release, Moderna Chief Legal Officer Shannon Thyme Klinger accused Pfizer and BioNTech of "unlawfully" copying its inventions and continuing to use them without taking their consent. Klinger said that Moderna expects Pfizer and BioNTech to compensate the pharmaceutical company for the use of Comirnaty's use of Moderna's patented technologies. The pharmaceutical company is not seeking to remove the comirnaty vaccine from the market and damages related to its sales in AMC 92 countries. In addition, Moderna is not asking for damages where the US government would be responsible for damages.

"We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna's inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission," Moderna Chief Legal Officer Shannon Thyme Klinger said in the press release. "Outside of AMC 92 countries, where vaccine supply is no longer a barrier to access, Moderna expects Pfizer and BioNTech to compensate Moderna for Comirnaty's ongoing use of Moderna's patented technologies," Shannon Thyme Klinger added.

Moderna filing case to protect 'innovative mRNA technology platform': Bancel

Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said that they are filing a legal case against Pfizer and BioNTech to protect their "innovative mRNA technology platform." Stephane Bancel stated that the development of the platform had started in 2010 along with their work on COVID-19 in 2015 and 2016. Bancel stressed that the platform had enabled them to produce a "safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccine in record time" after the pandemic had emerged in the work.

"We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative mRNA technology platform that we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in creating, and patented during the decade preceding the COVID-19 pandemic," Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel stated in the press release.

Moderna's allegation against Pfizer & BioNTech

According to the press release issued by Moderna, the US-based pharmaceutical company thinks that Pfizer and BioNTech have copied the two features of their patented technology which they insisted are "critical" for the success of the mRNA vaccine. It claimed that neither Pfizer nor BioNTech had the experience of Moderna for creating mRNA vaccines when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. Moderna stated that Pfizer and BioNTech "knowingly followed Moderna's lead" in creating their vaccine. According to Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech opted for four different vaccine candidates for clinical testing. It further added that Pfizer and BioNTech went ahead with a vaccine that was similar to Moderna's vaccine Spikevax.

Moderna has accused Pfizer and BioNTech of copying their approach for the "full-length spike protein in a lipid nanoparticle formulation" for COVID-19. It said, "Moderna scientists developed this approach when they created a vaccine for the coronavirus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) years before COVID-19 first emerged." Moderna is calling for enforcing none of the patent rights that concern the intellectual property prepared during its collaboration with the National Institutes of Health to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"None of the patent rights which Moderna is seeking to enforce relate to any intellectual property generated during Moderna's collaboration with the National Institutes of Health to combat COVID-19. That collaboration began only after the patented technologies at issue here were proven successful in clinical trials in 2015 and 2016," Moderna said in the press release.

