Musk Reaffirms Tweet-reading Limits Put Due To Data Scraping

Twitter introduced tweet-reading rate limits to address extreme levels of data scraping, Elon Musk reaffirmed on Thursday, in reply to a tweet that said the social media company has filed a lawsuit against four entities in Texas for data scraping.

Latest update on impositions

"Several entities tried to scrape every tweet ever made in a short period of time. That is why we had to put rate limits in place," Musk said.

However, the Twitter owner did not confirm or deny that a lawsuit had been filed. Reuters could not immediately verify if a lawsuit had been filed.

Musk had previously blamed data scraping for his move to limit how many tweets per day various accounts can read.

Twitter has said only a small percentage of people using the platform have been affected by the limits.

"To ensure the authenticity of our user base we must take extreme measures to remove spam and bots from our platform," the company said in a blog post last week.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Elon Musk said on Thursday that Twitter introduced tweet-reading rate limits because several entities tried to "scrape every tweet ever made in a short period of time."

Restrictions in the past

Amid Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino's effort to regain the advertisers, the past moves and the changes to TweetDeck use can put more problems for the operations.

Since Musk took over as the company chief, Twitter has faced many challenges in retaining advertising revenue. Last week, Musk had announced two restrictions on the usage of Twitter.

The company added that the change will occur within the next 30 days. This is the third major change that the company has implemented in the last seven days from restricting the number of tweets to making login mandatory for viewing tweets. The post from Twitter’s support handle announced the introduction of a new enhanced and improved version of TweetDeck.

Twitter has also filed a lawsuit against four unnamed entities in Texas for data scraping, a local TV station said on Wednesday, explaining why the Elon Musk-owned social network had recently placed daily limits on the number of tweets a user could read.