Net Debt Of Top Realty Firms Drops 43% To Rs 23,000 Crore In 3 Years: Anarock

The net debt of the top eight realty firms in India has seen a decline of 43 per cent to Rs 23,000 crore in the last fiscal year, down from around Rs 40,000 crore in 2019-20. This improvement in their financial position is attributed to strong housing sales and improved cash flow, according to real estate consultant Anarock.

Anarock's analysis focused on the financial performance of the leading residential real estate developers, including DLF, Macrotech Developers (Lodha brand), Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates Projects, Sobha, Brigade Enterprises, Puravankara, and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

The net debt of these developers decreased from Rs 40,500 crore in FY20 to over Rs 23,000 crore in FY23.

During this period, the average cost of debt for these developers fell from 10.3 per cent in FY20 to 9% in FY23. In 2020-21, the interest cost was 9.05 per cent, while the cost of debt was 7.96 per cent in 2021-22.

Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock, stated that the decline in net debt is primarily due to increased sales and revenues. The sales volumes of these developers have exceeded pre-pandemic levels and are projected to reach new highs.

Furthermore, the widening gap between gross and net debt indicates a comfortable financial position for these developers. The difference between gross and net debt increased from about Rs 7,400 crore in FY20 to nearly Rs 15,200 crore in FY23.

Despite marginal increases in the cost of debt due to periodic interest rate hikes since April 2022, Anarock asserts that large and listed players will not be impacted in terms of their execution capabilities.

Anarock's findings reflect the growing confidence of homebuyers in projects by these developers, who have entered the new fiscal year with stronger financial books and values, according to Puri.

Puri also noted that while the top eight listed developers have shown solid financial footing, large unlisted players are exhibiting a similar trend.

The market share of large developers, both listed and unlisted, has nearly doubled from 17 per cent in FY17 to 36 per cent in FY23, demonstrating their increasing prominence in the real estate sector.

According to Anarock Research, the last fiscal year (April 2022 to March 2023) witnessed the highest sales of approximately 3.65 lakh units across the top seven cities in the last five years.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year (April to June 2023), approximately 1.14 lakh units were sold in these cities, marking the highest-ever quarterly sales recorded.

Anarock clarified that the analysis considered the eight listed players that consistently reported their cost of debt in investor presentations.