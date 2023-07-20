NFTs Regain Lost Charm With Bored Ape #1734 Sold For Over $1.2 Million

In a surprising turn of events, the non-fungible token (NFT) market has witnessed a remarkable rebound, as evidenced by the recent sale of Bored Ape #1734 for a staggering $1.2 million. The sale comes after an unsettling period where approximately 1.2k NFTs faced liquidation just weeks ago, raising concerns about the market's future. However, the recent success of Bored Ape #1734 has sparked hope for a positive trend in the NFT space.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection, hosted on the popular NFT marketplace OpenSea, experienced a notable recovery. Despite the previous slump, the floor price of the BAYC collection increased by 8 per cent in just a week, reaching approximately 35 ETH. This significant price surge in a short period indicates renewed interest and demand for Bored Ape NFTs.

Earlier, the volume and sales of Bored Ape Yacht Club had plummeted significantly by 91 per cent and 92 per cent, respectively, contributing to a sense of uncertainty about the NFT market's future. However, the recent uptick in the floor price provides a glimmer of hope and has reignited enthusiasm among collectors and investors.

NFTs are a dynamic intersection of technology, creativity, and commerce: WazirX

While talking to the Republic about the sale of Bored Ape #1734, Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX said, "The recent record-breaking sale of Bored Ape #1734 for over $1.2 million signals a remarkable revival in the NFT market, showcasing the enduring appeal of these unique digital assets. The artistry, exclusivity, and inherent value of NFTs are continually captivating audiences. This is truly a dynamic intersection of technology, creativity, and commerce."

"In crypto winter, people forget what a big problem NFT solves. Prior to NFTs, one could only copy a digital file rather than truly transferring ownership. Transferring a file in a manner that assures everyone that the original processor no longer owns it was a complex problem that NFTs fixed. A solution that facilitates provable transfer in the immutable ledger of the

blockchain where anyone can witness the debit and credit.", added Rajagopal.

BAYC remains the most popular NFT collection

According to DappRadar data, Bored Ape Yacht Club currently leads the pack among NFT collections. The collection has experienced an impressive 80 per cent increase in average price, reflecting the rising demand and value of these digital assets.

Bored Ape Yacth Club is the most popular NFT collection | Image credit: OpenSea

Additionally, the market capitalisation of BAYC has surged by nearly 5 per cent, further indicating the growing popularity of these unique ape-themed NFTs. Moreover, the transaction volume has witnessed a remarkable growth of over 82 per cent, showcasing robust trading activity within the collection.

The record-breaking sale of Bored Ape #1734 in the last 30 days has had a significant impact on the overall sentiment surrounding NFTs, creating a positive ripple effect across the market. The substantial price achieved by Bored Ape #1734 has also enhanced the collection's position and further solidified its status as a prominent player in the NFT space.

Is it the end of NFT winter?

With this resurgence, collectors and investors are hopeful that the NFT market's momentum will continue to build, attracting more interest from both crypto enthusiasts and traditional investors. As the broader market stabilises, the success of Bored Ape #1734 serves as an encouraging sign of the NFT sector's resilience and potential for future growth.

Industry experts suggest that as the NFT market matures and gains broader acceptance, unique and high-quality collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club will likely remain at the forefront of the NFT boom. However, it remains essential for participants to remain cautious and well-informed, as the digital asset space can still be susceptible to fluctuations and market dynamics.

As the story of Bored Ape #1734 unfolds, the eyes of the NFT community remain fixated on the future, eagerly awaiting more positive developments that may drive the NFT market to new heights.