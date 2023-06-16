Nikkei Extends Winning Streak: 10th Consecutive Weekly Gain As BOJ Leaves Policy Unchanged

Japan's Nikkei headed on Friday for a 10th consecutive weekly gain, clawing back small early losses as investors cheered a decision by the central bank to leave its ultra-easy policy settings unchanged.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept intact its pledge to "patiently" maintain massive stimulus, leaving markets to shift their focus to Governor Kazuo Ueda's afternoon press conference for his views on inflation.

The Nikkei share average reversed a morning drop to trade about 0.3 per cent higher at 33,567 early in the noon session. Its 10-week winning streak is the longest in 11 years and has carried it more than 20% higher. The broader Topix was flat and up 3 per cent for the week.

Nomura strategist Naka Matsuzawa said the BOJ decision was not a surprise.

"Ueda's style is to signpost leading in to meetings," he said. "We're not going to get the surprise policy changes we saw under (his predecessor Haruhiko) Kuroda."

Financials were the main drag on an otherwise upbeat market, as low interest rates and the prospect that they stay low keeps bank lending margins thin.

The wider rally has been driven lately by the yen's weakness, which flatters exporters' profits, and money flow from foreign investors, who have been impressed by an official drive to improve Japanese corporate governance and balance sheets.

Canon Inc shares gained as much 4.5 per cent , after the cameras-to-scanners conglomerate announced a stock buyback in the latest example of shareholder-friendly cash management.

Shares of rival Olympus also rose 3.7 per cent , while travel and consumer stocks are also performing well.

Japan Airlines stock rose more than 3 per cent to a three-year high. Shares in cosmetics-maker Shiseido rose 4.5 per cent . Top losers included lens-maker Hoya Corp, falling 2.8 per cent and Honda Motor, where profit-taking took the stock 1.7 per cent lower and off recent 16-year peaks.

"The case for Japan remains the growing bottom-up evidence of a change in corporate governance, with the help of pressure from activists, combined with mounting evidence that inflation is back," said Christopher Wood, global head of equities strategy at Jefferies.