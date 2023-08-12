Nikola Recalls All Battery-electric Trucks, Suspends Sales After Fire Probe

Nikola said it was recalling all the battery-powered electric trucks it has delivered to date and suspending sales after an investigation into recent fires found a coolant leak inside a battery pack.

How many trucks are being recalled?

According to a Nikola spokesperson, there are a total of 209 such trucks in circulation among dealers and customers, all of which are being recalled, with the company currently in the process of notifying all concerned parties.

The investigation's preliminary findings were bolstered by a "minor thermal incident" occurring in a parked engineering-validation truck, further validating the coolant leak hypothesis. Fortunately, no injuries resulted from this incident. Nikola's statement asserted that foul play or external factors were unlikely culprits and that efforts were already underway to develop a solution.

Source for the fires

Nikola's internal inquiries by both its safety and engineering teams pointed to a single supplier component within the battery pack as the probable source of the coolant leak responsible for the fires. Citing challenges related to supply chain issues and decreased demand, the company has chosen to manufacture battery electric trucks solely on an as-order basis, with a focus on hydrogen fuel cell trucks instead.

In early August, Nikola appointed former General Motors executive Stephen Girsky as its CEO, marking its fourth change in leadership over the same number of years. The company's financial stability has raised concerns; it has expressed significant doubts about its ability to remain operational for the next year, primarily due to the urgent requirement for additional capital, a concern it has reiterated multiple times since February.

In response to the situation, Nikola has advised customers and dealers of its Tre battery electric trucks to take immediate safety precautions, including parking these vehicles outdoors.

As a result of the development, shares of Nikola fell 5.6 per cent post-market hours.

(With Reuters inputs)