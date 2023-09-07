Last Updated:

Nintendo, Google Rumoured To Be Working On VR Headset

A prototype VR headset designed for home use already exists within Nintendo's research and development.

Nintendo

Nintendo has previously explored VR concepts | Image Credit: Midjourney prompted by MIXED


Nintendo, renowned for its Switch gaming console and popular game franchises, is rumoured to be exploring a potential partnership with Google on a standalone VR headset, separate from its Switch ecosystem. While not confirmed, this collaboration could be Google's opportunity to launch its rumoured XR (Extended Reality) operating system, following the abandonment of its XR headset and delays in Samsung's XR headset.

VR headset prototype

According to reports, a prototype VR headset designed for home use already exists within Nintendo's research and development. The prototype is said to feature mixed reality capabilities and utilise cost-effective, energy-efficient micro-LED displays. The VR headset is expected to function independently and will not require a connection to a Nintendo console.

This development marks a significant shift for Nintendo, which has previously explored VR concepts. In 1995, the company introduced the Virtual Boy, which, though not a true VR headset, provided a stereoscopic 3D gaming experience. More recently, the Nintendo Labo VR Kit added basic VR functionality to the Switch console but still relied on cardboard construction, akin to Google Cardboard.

Nintendo is widely anticipated to release its second-generation Switch console in 2024, which remains the company's primary focus. If the reports about a standalone VR headset partnership with Google are accurate, it could be some years before such a product reaches the market.

