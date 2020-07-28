Nissan forecasts $6.4 billion annual net loss as COVID-19 hits business

Japanese automaker Nissan on July 28 revealed that it expected a $6.4 billion net loss during the current fiscal year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions placed in a bid to curb it. As per reports, Nissan’s annual forecast has already been delayed due to COVID-19 and the ongoing uncertainty as a result.

Pandemic affecting sales and production

As per reports, the Japanese Automaker recently revealed a first-quarter net loss of 285.6 billion yen ($2.7 billion) due to poor sales during the pandemic. COO Ashwani Gupta while announcing of the disappointing first-quarter result stated that COVID-19 has had a severe impact of Nissan’s operations and their performance has been undermined in key markets.

Global sales for Nissan reportedly fell almost 50.5 per cent, the automaker also recorded falls in other foreign markets such as China and the United States. As per reports, Nissan has further warned that the troubled times will continue and has predicted a 21 per cent plunge is annual sales.

Makoto Uchiha, COO of Nissan has told media that due to the coronavirus pandemic the demand for vehicles worldwide has dropped to half as compared to the first quarter of 2019. He reportedly also added that plants worldwide have also had to suspend activities due to the CIVOD-19 pandemic and this decline has been in line with a drop in sales and has, therefore, had a large impact on financial results.

According to reports, news about the possible loss of billion comes when Nissan has already been battling weak demand and the consequences from the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, its former boss who has become an international fugitive after jumping bail and fleeing Japan. The global health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic compound a series of problems for Nissan, its weak demand, the Carlos Ghosn scandal and finally the tensions in Nissan’s alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors.

