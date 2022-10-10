Nobel Prize In Economics 2022 Awarded For 'research On Banks & Financial Crises'; 3 Win

The Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences 2022 has been awarded to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig "for research on banks and financial crises". The winners will receive a diploma, along with a gold medal and a cash award of $9,00,000 on December 10, the day Alfred Nobel, creator of the Nobel Prize died.

The Nobel Committee said that the laureates "have significantly improved our understanding of the role of banks in the economy, particularly during financial crises, as well as how to regulate financial markets".

In 2021, three economists shared the Economics Nobel Prize. Canadian-American economist David Card won one-half of the award for his research on how the minimum wage, immigration and education affect the labour market whereas Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens won the other half for proposing how to study issues that don't easily fit traditional scientific methods.

The Nobel Prize was awarded only in five categories, however, in 1968, the Sveriges Riksbank (Sweden’s central bank) established the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

Before this, nine individuals and two organisations had won this prize for their contributions in the field of Physiology or Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, Literature and Peace.

On October 3, Swedish scientist Svante Paabo received the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system. The next day, Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger won the award for their work in quantum mechanics and for proving the phenomenon of entanglement.

The Nobel Prize for Chemistry, on the other hand, went to Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless, and Danish scientist Morten Meldal for their work on ‘click chemistry’ and ‘bioorthogonal chemistry’. On October 6, Annie Ernaux was awarded in the field of Literature whereas the Peace Prize went to Belarus human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organisation Center for Civil Liberties on October 7.

About the winners

The winners Bernanke, Diamond and Dybvig are all based in the US where Bernanke is a distinguished Senior Fellow in Economic Studies at The Brookings Institution in Washington DC, Diamond is a service Professor of Finance in the University of Chicago and Dybvig is a Professor of Banking and Finance, Washington University in St. Louis.

The trio is credited for laying the foundation of research on how to make banks less vulnerable and and how bank collapses exacerbate financial crises. Their research also involved analysing how banks are vulnerable to rumours and how to avoid a panic among the masses.

“Diamond and Dybvig presented a solution to bank vulnerability, in the form of deposit insurance from the government. When depositors know that the state has guaranteed their money, they no longer need to rush to the bank as soon as rumours start about a bank run”, an official statement by the Nobel Committee said.

“Diamond also showed how banks perform a societally important function. As intermediaries between savers and borrowers, banks are better suited to assessing borrowers’ creditworthiness and ensuring that loans are used for good investments”, it added.