Noida Airport Construction Gets MHA Security Clearance; Phase 1 To Be Operational By 2023

The Zurich Airport International AG on Tuesday was granted the security clearance from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to develop the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar in Greater Noida, said senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh government. The cost of constructing the airport is Rs 29,560 crores with a four year construction time. The Zurich Airport International AG will build and operate the airport for a span of 40 years including the four years of the construction period.

SP Goyal, Principal Secretary to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, took to Twitter to announce the development

Glad to share that Zurich Airport International AG has got the Security Clearance for the development of the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar!!

🙂🙂 — SP Goyal (@spgoyal) May 19, 2020

READ | After Nepal Claims Indian Territory In Its New Political Map, PM KP Oli Defends Inclusion

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases Cross 1 Lakh As Many States Ease Lockdown Restrictions

Last year in November, Zurich Airport had won the contract to build and operate the proposed international airport for its bid of highest per-passenger fee of Rs 401 to the government as against Adani Enterprise Limited's Rs 360, Delhi International Airport Limited's Rs 351 and Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holdings Limited's Rs 205.

After its completion, the airport will be the largest in India with six runways. The first phase of the project which is the first runway of the airport is due to be operational by 2023, which will be able to handle 12 million passengers per year.

Zurich Airport had earlier developed Bengaluru's Kempegowda International airport in partnership with other companies. However, it sold its stake in 2017 marking its exit from India. The contract for Jewar airport's construction is said to be the firm's re-entry into the country's airport infrastructure segment.

The Project, supposedly in the pipeline since 2001, had been experiencing significant delays. It only got the approval from the Civil Aviation Ministry in 2017. However, the project was further stalled due to delays in land acquisition. The airport once operational will act as a second airport for the national capital.

READ | ICMR Revises Guidelines; TB Testing Machines Will Now Be Used For Confirming COVID Cases

READ | Cyclone Amphan Live Updates: 41 NDRF Teams On Standby; Odisha & Bengal Brace For Landfall