Nokia Redesigns Its Logo For The First Time In 60 Years

For the first time in 60 years, Nokia on Sunday announced that they would change the brand's logo. Notably, the revamp is part of the Finnish 5G equipment maker's focus on growth. The new logo of Nokia has now changed from its old blue colour to a range of new colours including five different shapes together forming the word "NOKIA".

"This is Nokia, but not as the world has seen us before. Our new brand signals who Nokia is today. We’re unleashing the exponential potential of networks and their power to help reshape the way we all live and work," the company said on Twitter. Notably, the company is looking forward to launching a new brand that will focus on networks and industrial digitalisation.

Nokia changes its logo for the first time in 60 years

This is Nokia, but not as the world has seen us before. Our new brand signals who Nokia is today. We’re unleashing the exponential potential of networks and their power to help reshape the way we all live and work. https://t.co/lbKLfaL2OI #NewNokia pic.twitter.com/VAgVo8p6nG — Nokia #MWC23 (@nokia) February 26, 2023

On the eve of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Nokia Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark announced: "I’m proud to share the renewed Nokia strategy and brand at #MWC23, targeting sustained long-term growth." "Our new brand reflects who we are today: a B2B innovation leader that is pioneering the future of networks." He wrote on LinkedIn, "Today, we are unlocking the exponential potential of digital to transform business, industry, and society with an opportunity for significant gains in productivity, sustainability, and accessibility. Our market-leading critical networking technology is increasingly needed by customers and partners in every industry," he added.

After Lundmark took charge as the CEO of the company, a three-level strategy was introduced within the firm, which includes reset, accelerate, and scale. The reset stage is over, and now the company is starting with its next step. The company is currently selling equipment to various telecom companies, and from now on, Nokia will start selling its gear to other companies as well. Many companies have also joined with Nokia to start selling their own private 5G network services.