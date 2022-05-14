'Not Working To Keep Lights On': Twitter CEO On Unceremonious Sacking Of 2 Key Employees

A day after Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal fired two top executives at the company, paving way for chaos and speculations regarding the future of the microblogging platform, the 37-year-old finally broke the silence late at night. In a series of tweets, Agrawal clarified why he resorted to such decisions despite knowing that the platform was already being acquired by Tesla boss Elon Musk. In what seemed to be a veiled jibe at Musk, the Twitter CEO stated he would not refrain himself from making difficult steps if it benefits the company and added, "A lot has happened over the past several weeks. I’ve been focused on the company and haven't said much publicly during this time, but I will now."

Check out Parag Agrawal's tweets here:

A lot has happened over the past several weeks. I’ve been focused on the company and haven't said much publicly during this time, but I will now. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 13, 2022

Will continue with hard decisions only to make Twitter strong: Parag Agrawal

While speaking about the unexpected sacking of the head of Twitter Product - Kayvon Beykpour and Bruce Falck, lead for Revenue Product at the company, Agrawal affirmed that he would continue taking such hard decisions only to make the platform more strong. "We announced changes to our leadership team and operations yesterday. Changes impacting people are always hard. And some have been asking why a “lame-duck” CEO would make these changes if we’re getting acquired anyway," he said.

Sacking of two valuable Twitter employees raises concerns

It is pertinent to mention here that the sacking of two essential hands of the microblogging major has raised serious concerns as Beykpour, whose assignments have been widely appreciated for his significant contributions to the platform, was on paternity leave and has not attended any official meetings for quite a long time. "While I expect the deal to close, we need to be prepared for all scenarios and always do what’s right for Twitter. I’m accountable for leading and operating Twitter, and our job is to build a stronger Twitter every day," Agrawal wrote. "No one at Twitter is working just to keep the lights on. We take pride in our work. Regardless of the company’s future ownership, we’re here improving Twitter as a product and business for customers, partners, shareholders, and all of you," read Parag's tweet.

Pointing fingers at the recent acquisitions in the company, he added that many have asked him why he was making changes in the company despite being aware of the recent deal, Parag replied that he would not use the deal as an excuse to avoid making important decisions for the health of the company. "People have also asked: why manage costs now vs after close? Our industry is in a very challenging macro environment – right now. I won’t use the deal as an excuse to avoid making important decisions for the health of the company, nor will any leader at Twitter," he pointed out.

"So what can you expect from me going forward? I’m still focused on doing the job, and that includes making hard decisions as needed. I will continue to embrace the deep complexities of our service and our business. And you can expect more change for the better," said the Twitter CEO.

Elon Musk likely to replace Parag Agrawal as Twitter CEO

"I will also try to bring more transparency to the work that we do. You won’t see tweets from me on the ‘topic of the day or the loudest sound bite, but rather on the ongoing, continuous, and challenging work our teams are doing to improve the public conversation on Twitter," he added. It is pertinent to mention here that Elon Musk took control of microblogging major Twitter for a whopping $44 billion last month. Since then, uncertainties have been looming over the incumbent management including, its CEO. According to multiple media reports, Musk has lined up a new Chief Executive to lead Twitter. Earlier, during the SEC filing, Musk had reportedly showed no confidence in the company’s current management.

Image: Republic World