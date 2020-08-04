Oil giant BP reports Q2 net loss worth $16.85 billion due to COVID-19

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, demand for oil is at all-time low and as a result, oil giant BP plunged into a second-quarter net loss of $16.85 billion. As per reports, the British oil giant revealed its losses on August 4 and in a stamen said that COVID-19 had created a ‘volatile and challenging trading environment’.

Future of industry seems uncertain

As per reports, a statement by the oil giant said that even in the future, as the virus dies down and countries begin reopening the outlook of the commodity prices and product demand remains in doubt. In its earning statement, BP showed a comparison between the second quarter of 2020 which showed a loss of almost $16.85 billion and the second quarter of 2019 during which the company experienced a net profit of $1.82 billion.

Read: Tea Tree Oil For Skin: Can You Apply Tea Tree Oil Directly On The Skin? Read Here

Read: Blackhawks Stun Oilers 6-4 In Series Opener

According to reports, alongside its earnings statement, the oil giant also outlined its plan on how it will ensure ‘net zero’ carbon emissions by the year 2050. Chief executive Bernard Looney has reportedly said that it is very important that in the future the world comes together in a bid to combat climate change and that meaningful change will require action from everyone. In that regard, BP has claimed that it will be converting itself from an international oil company to an ‘integrated energy company’ and that in the next 10 years the company plans to severely reduce its oil and gas production, by roughly about one million barrels a day.

The deadly coronavirus which began in an illegal wet market in Wuhan, China last year has quickly spread all over the world, the virus named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation has infected 18,295,434 people worldwide and the global death toll stands at 694,233. The pandemic and the measures adopted by countries in order to curb its spread has negatively impacted several industries.

Read: Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Soil & Water From Badrinath, Mahakaleshwar Reach Ayodhya

Read: Exxon Lost $1B In Second Quarter As Oil Use Dries Up