On Bill Gates' 66th B'day, Daughter Jennifer Wishes Him With Heartwarming Post; See Pic

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates turned 66 on Friday, October 29 and was greeted with a special post by his daughter Jennifer Gates. Jennifer, who got married earlier this month took to Instagram to wish her father with a heart-touching post and an unseen, beautiful picture of the duo.

While writing the birthday post for her father, Jennifer called him a person with an endless curiosity and always helpful to others. Sharing the adorable picture from her wedding day, she wished him, “Happy happy 66th @thisisbillgates” and further wrote that she is obliged as she had learned a lot from him and thanked him for his support on her wedding. Jennifer further wrote that she will be excited to hear from him what he had learnt.

"Grateful to learn from your example of endless curiosity, constant exploration and desire to help humanity. Excited to hear about what you learn in this next turn around the sun. Thank you for your support of our union and dream day recently - these memories will last a lifetime,” Jennifer wrote along with the picture.

Bill Gates' daughter shares adorable picture on his 66th birthday

In the picture, Jennifer is in her customised Vera Wang wedding attire and her back is facing the camera. In the photograph, the spotlight is on Bill Gates, who is looking at his daughter holding up a box in his hand, dressed up for the wedding. The picture displays father-daughter affection and has racked up over 77,000 likes within a few hours of posting. Bill Gates responded to the heartfelt post and said that he was lucky to be her father. He wrote, “Thanks for the birthday wishes, Jenn! I’m so lucky to be your dad.”

Jennifer Gates is the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda Gates. She got married on October 16 this year. The 25-year-old medical student married Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar.

Bill Gates is the father of three children. Bill and Melinda Gates five months ago announced about their separation. The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who launched the world’s largest charitable foundation, said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In identical tweets, they said they had decided to end their marriage of 27 years.

Image: Instagram/@Jenniferkgates