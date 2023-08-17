OpenAI Acquires AI Startup Global Illumination

OpenAI, the AI firm responsible for the widely recognised AI-powered conversational agent, ChatGPT, has made its first public acquisition by obtaining Global Illumination, a startup headquartered in New York.

Global Illumination specialises in leveraging AI to create innovative tools, digital experiences, and infrastructure.

OpenAI has acquired the team at Global Illumination. The entire team has joined OpenAI to work on our core products including ChatGPT. The team previously designed and built products early on at Instagram and Facebook and have also made significant contributions at YouTube,… — OpenAI (@OpenAI) August 16, 2023

OpenAI, in a concise blog post, expressed enthusiasm about the potential impact of this acquisition on its endeavours. The entire Global Illumination team has now joined OpenAI, with a focus on contributing to core products such as ChatGPT.

Global Illumination

Global Illumination, founded in 2021 by Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon, and Joey Flynn, has engaged in diverse projects. Benefitting from backing from prominent venture capital firms including Paradigm, Benchmark, and Slow, the startup's team has been instrumental in early product design and development at significant platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Google, Pixar, and Riot Games.

Thomas Dimson, who served as the director of engineering at Instagram, played a vital role in evolving the platform's discovery algorithms. His initiatives included spearheading the teams responsible for Instagram's Explore tab experience, feed and Stories ranking, IGTV, and data engineering.

Biomes by Global Illumination is under beta phase | Image credit: Biomes

One of Global Illumination's recent creations is Biomes, an open-source multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) akin to Minecraft and designed for the web. Although the future of this game remains uncertain, it's likely that the team's focus at OpenAI will lean less towards entertainment and more towards the company's core objectives.

Investments in emerging AI

Despite its earlier avoidance of acquisitions, OpenAI has maintained investments in emerging AI companies and organisations through funds and grant programs. With significant venture capital support from Microsoft and other major players, OpenAI is striving to achieve commercial success.

While ChatGPT has gained global recognition, it's estimated that OpenAI spent over $540 million in its development last year, including expenses related to talent acquisition from companies like Google.

Image credit: Unsplash

In 2022, OpenAI generated $30 million in revenue. However, CEO Sam Altman reportedly shared intentions with investors to escalate this figure to $200 million this year and ultimately reach $1 billion by the next year.