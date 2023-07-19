Opportunities Abound For Indian Apparel Exporters In Japan: AEPC 

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) highlighted that the decline in Chinese garment exports to Japan presents a significant opportunity for the Indian apparel industry to enhance shipments to the island nation.

According to AEPC, Japan's apparel imports have experienced a positive trend over the past three years. With its unique offerings, a robust Indian garment industry holds immense potential for Japanese trading companies to source from India. AEPC Chairman Naren Goenka emphasised this during the inauguration of the 12th edition of the India Tex Trends Fair in Tokyo, where more than 180 Indian exhibitors are participating.

India's share

Japan, currently the world's fourth-largest garment importer following the US, Germany, and France, witnessed a rise in total imports from $28.49 billion in 2018 to $46.72 billion. However, India's share in Japan's total garment imports stands at a mere one per cent, indicating substantial room for growth.

Goenka pointed out that China, which has historically dominated garment supplies to Japan, experienced a decline in the past five years, creating a significant advantage for India. Furthermore, India enjoys a significant advantage over China and Turkey due to duty-free access for its ready-made garments under the Indo-Japan free trade agreement.

Sudhir Sekhri, the vice-chairman of the council, echoed Goenka's sentiments, highlighting India's strong position as the largest source of raw materials such as cotton, jute, silk, and wool in the world. With the world's second-largest spinning and weaving capacity and 95 per cent value addition, India offers a complete value chain solution from farm to fashion.

Schemes for growth

To support the growth and development of the textile industry, the Indian government has implemented various measures, including the production-linked incentive scheme and the PM MITRA scheme.

The fair also included seminars and business delegation meetings aimed at fostering understanding and collaborations between India and Japan in the textile sector.