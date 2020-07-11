Ørsted acquires 227MW AC solar farm in Alabama, continues to expand footprint in US

Danish company Ørsted on July 10 announced that it has acquired a 227MW photovoltaic project in Alabama, US. The acquisition of the under-construction project, 227MW AC Muscle Shoals solar project, is seen as the company’s attempt to expand solar footprint. Muscle Shoals, located in Colbert County of Alabama, will use solar panels supplied by First Solar.

Expected to come online in the third quarter of next year, the project will be Ørsted’s second solar project in the US, after the company decided in November 2019 to commence construction of the Permian Energy Center solar plus storage project in Texas. After the new acquisition of Muscle Shoals, Ørsted will have two solar projects totaling 647 MW ac of generation capacity under construction in US.

Read: Global Public Debt, Fiscal Deficits To Reach All-time High, IMF Warns

Expanding solar portfolio

The project is fully contracted under a long-term power purchase agreement with the Tennessee Value Authority (TVA) and First Solar will supply the modules for the project. The acquisition of the project marks the first project in the southeast US. Muscle Shoals Solar project is expected to employ 300 people during the peak of construction activities. More than $1m in tax revenue is expected to be generated during the production.

Vishal Kapadia, Senior Vice President & CFO Onshore, said in a statement, “the acquisition of Muscle Shoals continues the expansion of our solar portfolio and further diversifies the geographic footprint of our asset base by establishing a foothold in the rapidly growing Southeast solar market. Once complete, Muscle Shoals will deliver high-quality contracted revenues that will provide Ørsted an attractive incremental source of stable earnings.”

Read: Ørsted, TSMC Ink 'world’s Largest' Renewable Corporate Power Purchase Agreement

Ørsted, TSMC ink wind power CPPA

Recently, Ørsted also signed a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with world’s largest semiconductor foundry TSMC. Under the new agreement, touted as “the world’s largest renewables corporate power purchase agreement”, TSMC will offtake the full production from Ørsted’s 920MW Greater Changhua 2b & 4 offshore wind farm.

During the 20-year fixed-price contract, the Greater Changhua 2b & 4 offshore wind farm will receive a price for power including T-RECs (Taiwan renewable energy certificate). If Danish energy firm Ørsted’s final investment decision, expected in 2023, remains in favour then Greater Changhua 2b & 4 will be Ørsted’s third offshore wind farm in Taiwan. WIth a capacity of 920MW, the wind farm will be located in the Taiwan Strait off the coast of Changhua County.

Read: Global Public Debt, Fiscal Deficits To Reach All-time High, IMF Warns

Read: Johnson & Johnson Under Pressure To Stop Global Sale Of Talc-based Baby Powder