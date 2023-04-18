Pakistan Closes Chinese Businesses As Authorities Fail To Provide Security

In a bid to avoid any tension with China, Pakistani officials have now closed some businesses that were run by Chinese people in view of potential terrorist attacks that could target Chinese nationals. The latest development has come almost a month after China "temporarily" closed the consular section of its embassy in Islamabad after advising Chinese citizens to remain cautious due to the "deteriorating security situation" in Pakistan.

Despite several requests and warnings from Chinese officials, Pakistani authorities have not taken any measures to protect the lives of Chinese citizens living in Pakistan. Interestingly, some reports suggest that through this action, Pakistan is indirectly trying to put pressure on China to pardon its huge loan or at least extend deadlines to avoid the impending default. It is pertinent to note that various terrorist groups active in Pakistan have attacked Chinese nationals and projects connected to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Why are Pakistani authorities closing Chinese businesses? What is the Chinese reaction to this?

Many Pakistan-based terror groups believe that the Xi Jinping-led Chinese government is slowly encroaching on their land under the guise of enhancing their economic situation through commercial projects, mining operations, and other financial investments. Notably, the increased anti-Chinese sentiments among the Pakistani population are becoming difficult to control for the local government and security officials. Given the same, Pakistani authorities are not taking sufficient security measures to protect Chinese nationals who are living in Pakistan. Also, the country cannot afford to finance another dedicated military unit to protect Chinese interests in the country. However, this has disappointed Beijing and forced it to raise this concern with Islamabad on several occasions.

"The Chinese side is highly concerned about the safety of Chinese citizens in Pakistan and hopes that the Pakistani side will continue to take strong security measures," said Foreign Minister Qin Gang to his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. A large number of China's population lives in Pakistan's Sindh province, where Chinese businesses and nationals are facing the main threat from militant outfits.

Some businesses were closed due to intelligence alerts that indicated possible threats in mid-March. One report quoted local officials, "Despite repeated warnings, several Chinese-owned businesses failed to implement security protocols, leading to their sealing until satisfactory security arrangements are made," reported Nikkei Asia. As a result, local police authorities closed down businesses, including a Chinese restaurant, a supermarket, and a marine product company, for non-compliance with standard security protocols outlined in the 'Sindh Security of Vulnerable Establishments Act', a provincial law that mandates security arrangements for targeted locations, reported Sindhi Laws.

However, the closure of Chinese businesses in Karachi is an embarrassing development for both the local and central governments for failing to provide security to foreign nations in Karachi, which is the business capital of Pakistan.

(With Inputs from ANI)