Pakistan's Rupee Surges After Securing Last-minute IMF Funding.

Pakistan's Rupee closed 3.8 per cent higher against the Dollar on Tuesday, in the first trading session after the country secured last-minute funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Rupee ended the session at 275.44 to the Dollar compared with the close of 285.99 on June 27. Markets were shut for the Eid holidays last week and a bank holiday on Monday.

On Friday, Pakistan secured a $3 billion short-term financial package from the IMF, giving its indebted economy much-needed relief as it teetered on the brink of default.

Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said the rupee had been undervalued due to an earlier IMF decision to suspend its support.

"The standby agreement has come as a surprise, evident from moves in the stock market and Eurobond prices," he said.

The currency's rise might not last long, he added, as the currency would also come under pressure from the IMF's demands for Pakistan to ease restrictions on imports.