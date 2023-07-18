Patrick Mahomes To Launch Museum Of Mahomes NFT Brand With New Collection

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, already a two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, is once again making waves in the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with the upcoming launch of his Museum of Mahomes NFT brand.

Set to debut in September, the brand will offer NFTs inspired by Mahomes, some of which will come with real-world perks such as physical trading cards, autographed jerseys, footballs, and more.

The "Museum of Mahomes II" collection is expected to include 15,000 NFTs, featuring artwork inspired by Mahomes' impressive NFL career to date. The brand has not yet disclosed which network it will use to mint the NFTs or the price range for the collectables.

This venture marks Mahomes' return to the NFT space after his successful debut in March 2021, where his NFT sales reached a staggering $3.7 million. Owners of the original NFTs will have the opportunity to claim physical versions of their collectables, which will be personally signed by the NFL star himself.

During his first NFT drop, Mahomes utilized the "Museum of Mahomes" branding and conducted the sale on MakersPlace, a prominent Ethereum NFT marketplace and platform. The Museum of Mahomes NFT brand is spearheaded by digital agency D-O-M, which also played a role in the earlier drop.

Supporting Philanthropic Initiatives and Children in Underserved Communities

A portion of the proceeds from the Museum of Mahomes NFT sales will be directed towards Mahomes' charitable foundation, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. The foundation focuses on empowering children in underserved communities through various initiatives.

Patrick Mahomes Charitable Trust works towards improving the lives of children from under-resourced communities | Image credit: My Digital Publication

Mahomes expressed his excitement for the upcoming release, stating, "I am excited to offer physical replicas to holders of the Museum of Mahomes I collection and do some good in the world with the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation as part of the Museum of Mahomes II release."

Mahomes' Presence in the NFT Space

While venturing into his own NFT endeavours, Mahomes has also been associated with Dapper Labs' NFL All Day. He served as an official spokesperson for the digital collectables platform when it opened to the public in August 2022.

As the Museum of Mahomes NFT brand prepares to unveil its latest collection, enthusiasts and collectors alike are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to own a piece of Mahomes' NFL journey. With his star power and previous success in the NFT space, Mahomes' latest venture is expected to generate significant interest among sports and NFT enthusiasts worldwide.

In a rapidly evolving market, the intersection of sports and NFTs continues to captivate both athletes and fans, creating unique opportunities for engagement and support of philanthropic causes.