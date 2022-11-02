Please Continue Complaining, Says Musk As He Faces Criticism For Twitter Blue Tick Charges

A day after Twitter's new boss and billionaire Elon Musk confirmed a premium plan for verified users, the microblogging platform has been filled with posts criticising Musk's unprecedented move. Despite facing immense criticism, Musk confirmed he will continue with his plans. The chaotic scene on the platform came as Musk on Tuesday announced that verified users have to pay at least $8 in order to maintain their "elite status symbol". Notably, the verification badge, which is often called a "blue tick" mark, is granted to celebrities, politicians, business leaders and journalists. Besides, the social media giant also uses the blue check mark to verify activists and people who suddenly find themselves in the news, as well as little-known journalists at small publications around the globe.

Controversy erupted after Musk's Twitter verification badge plans

According to Twitter, it is essential to provide a verification badge to notable personalities in order to curb misinformation coming from accounts that are impersonating people. Until now, the verification badge is free but now the world's richest man has confirmed the service will not be free and the users have to pay $8 a month. "Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is b******t. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," he tweeted on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, Musk also contested that the verification charges will be imposed as per the purchasing power of the user's country and added the verified users will get several premium facilities such as "Priority in replies, mentions and search, which is essential to defeating spam/scam - the ability to post long video and audio - half as many ads".

Twitter's blue tick cost plan attracts millions of tweets criticising Musk

However, his announcement turned controversial, attracting millions of tweets criticising his decision. A venture capitalist working with Musk tweeted a poll asking how much users would be willing to pay for the blue check mark that Twitter has historically used to verify higher-profile accounts so other users know it’s really them. Musk, whose account is verified, replied, “Interesting.” Meanwhile, a netizen with the user name Elrubius and has more than 20 million followers on the platforms asked, "What happens when a random user pays $8 and changes his Display Name to Elon Musk, using your same profile pic and starts tweeting like he's you? Verified checkmarks exist so people know they follow the real person," Musk replied, "That already happens very frequently".

Please continue complaining, Musk says

Other users termed Musk's planning a "useless" step and contested that it would create further problems for the notable personalities. "As a peasant, how does a blue checkmark benefit me?" a Twitter user name Eric Deering said in response to "Musk's planning to provide power to peasants". Despite, facing a lot of criticism, the SpaceX CEO said he will continue with his new model. "To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8," Musk tweeted with a humourous clip.

Why did Musk's Twitter deal turn controversial?

The circumstances came after several twists and turn since the very first day when Musk proposed his intention to buy a 100 per cent stake in Twitter. Initially, it was believed that the deal involving the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms was settled impassively. However, much of the drama has played out on Twitter itself, with Musk raising questions about the fake accounts. He often took to Twitter to lament his decision to acquire the platform.

Image: @elonmusk/Twitter/AP