PM Modi Meets Qualcomm CEO Amon, Discusses Acceleration Of 5G & Investments In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday began his engagements in the US with a "productive interaction" with President and CEO of Qualcomm Cristiano Amon during which he highlighted the vast business opportunities in India. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that PM Modi and Adobe CEO discussed recent electronics and telecom manufacturing Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, and measures to strengthen the innovation ecosystem.

Had a fruitful meeting with President and CEO of @Qualcomm, Mr. @cristianoamon. We talked about leveraging technology for greater public good and tech opportunities in India. He was interested in India’s strides in 5G and our efforts such as PM-WANI to boost connectivity. pic.twitter.com/Q3uJIK6xAM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2021

PM @narendramodi in conversation with @cristianoamon, CEO @Qualcomm on investment opportunities in hi-tech sectors in India.

Discussed recent electronics & telecom manufacturing PLI schemes; & measures to strengthen innovation ecosystem. pic.twitter.com/Cg3PKmshxN — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 23, 2021

Following his meeting with PM Modi, Qualcomm CEO Amon in an interaction with the media called India a 'great place to invest'.

"We're so proud of our partnership with India. We're happy with everything we're doing together with India. We talked about many which are very relevant to the future of technology. We talked about 5G and the acceleration of 5G. We talked about incredible opportunities to advance the industry not only domestically in India but India as export of technology as think about the digital transformation enabled by 5G combined of the design in India. We talked about semi-conductors. That was an important topic of conversation. Very pleased with the conversation and we are very very happy with everything," said Cristiano Amon.

The meeting with chip giant Amon assumes significance, given India's push for the 5G technology to be safe and secure. The San Diego-based company creates semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology.

A world leader in 3G, 4G, and next-generation wireless technology innovations for more than 30 years, Qualcomm is now pioneering its way to 5G with a new era of intelligent products that are revolutionising industries, including automotive, computing, and Internet of Things (IoT).

PM Modi's meeting with Qualcomm CEO

PM Modi, in his meeting with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano E Amon, assured that India would proactively work on the proposals made by Qualcomm. PM Modi also said that India had prepared 5G standards and urged Qualcomm to actively participate as they did in the case of NAVIK. Adding to it, Prime Minister Modi said that since Qualcomm has trusted Indian talent already, it can now trust Indian talent and start manufacturing with the advantage the PLI scheme offers. PM also spoke about the new liberalised drone policy and said that Qualcomm could take part in new opportunities in the new emerging market.

In February 2021, the Modi government approved a 12,195-crore PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme for telecom gear manufacturing, a move, the government stated will position the nation as a global powerhouse for production of such equipment ahead of 5G roll-outs. In 2020 at the Indian Mobile Congress, PM Modi had stressed the need to ensure the timely roll-out of 5G technology to leapfrog into the future and empower millions of people in the country. Currently, Indian telecom companies are running their trials on 5G.

(Image: @PMOIndia_Twitter)