PM Modi To Address FedEx, Mastercard And Other US CEOs During Official Visit To US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the CEOs of top American companies including FedEx, MasterCard and Adobe during his official visit to the United States, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The CEO reception with more than 1,200 participants, including business leaders from US and Indian companies such as Tech Mahindra and Mastek, will be held on June 23 at Washington's John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

It will be followed by the official state dinner on June 22 at the White House with US President Joe Biden - a celebration billed as a milestone in relations between the two countries. PM Modi will also address the joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time. This will serve as a reminder of the historic significance of the relationship between the US and India.

Decreasing India's dependence on Russia for its defense needs and increasing its own manufacturing capabilities will be among the top themes discussed between the two countries, the second source said. PM Modi is not likely to directly address the threat from China in public remarks, a second source said, but he is expected to raise the issue during private discussions.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who recently visited India to make final preparations ahead of Modi's visit, said the United States is set to remove obstacles that prevent smoother trade with India in critical areas such as defense and high technology.

US became India's largest trading partner in fiscal year 2022-23 as bilateral trade rose by almost 8 per cent to $128.55 billion, according to data from Ministry of Commerce. The rise is in contrast to the 1.5 per cent fall in India-China trade to $113.83 billion in the same fiscal year.

Other key issues to be discussed, according to the second source, are how to spur chip manufacturing in India and lower its dependence on China for electronics. The countries will also discuss artificial intelligence, quantum computing and cybersecurity along with work visas for Indian workers.

President Biden is expected to visit New Delhi in September for the G20 Summit hosted by India.