Procter & Gamble Pledges Net Zero Emissions By 2040, Says It Is An 'urgent Task'

Proctor & Gamble (P&G), on Tuesday, 14 September 2021, announced a comprehensive plan to accelerate action related to climate change. It has also set a new ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations and supply chain, from raw material to retailer, by 2040 as well as interim 2030 goals to make meaningful progress this decade, the company stated via its official website.

Chairman, P&G President and Chief Executive Officer David S. Taylor emphasized over the company's commitment towards using innovation and ingenuity to unlock new solutions to address climate change. He called the task "urgent, difficult and much bigger than any single company or country" stating that P&G is tackling climate change head-on by reducing carbon footprint and leveraging scale to foster unprecedented collaboration across the company's value chain.

The company stated that P&G’s actions on climate are a decade old and their science-based plan to net-zero will prioritize cutting most of its emissions across operations and supply chain, from raw material to retailer. It further informed that they will use natural or technical solutions that remove and store carbon for residual emissions that cannot be eliminated in the aforementioned categories.

Finding existing solutions

The company in its statement laid out plans to tackle the GHGs as quickly as possible with solutions that exist today. Providing data about the past decade, the statement said that absolute emissions across P&G's global operations, from 2010 to 2020, have been reduced by 52% through energy efficiency and renewable electricity. The company is also advancing natural climate solutions to balance any remaining emissions from operations that cannot be eliminated by 2030. These include new projects that help protect and restore forests and other ecosystems essential to the people and wildlife that call them home, informed the statement.

Moreover, they informed to get close to their 2030 goal of purchasing 100% renewable electricity by already purchasing 97% of it globally. In 2021, P&G ranked five on the United States Environmental Protection Agency's National Top 100 list of green power users and number two on its Top 30 list for on-site renewable power generation nationwide, as per the official statement. Besides, reducing supply chain and logistics emissions to 40% by 2030 is also on the to-do list along with the aim to increase transportation efficiency of outbound finished products by 50% as the decade ends.

Inventing new solutions

According to the statement, the firm will leverage renewable thermal energy and has partnered with the World Wildlife Fund, manufacturers, and local governments to identify and scale renewable, cost-competitive thermal energy solutions. It will also advance low-carbon technologies, materials, and packaging to unlock new ways to decarbonize the supply chain. Exploring carbon capture technology to incorporate CO2 from emissions into ingredients will also be the company's priority.

