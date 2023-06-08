The RBI Monetary Policy Committee has hit a pause button on rate hike, yet again. The bank rates are for now to remain at 6.5 per cent. The GDP projection for the financial year too is fixed at 6.5 per cent. The Indian economy, according to the MPC announcements is showing signs of stability with headline inflation figures settling down and currently at 4.7 per cent.

The Indian economy continues to remain stable in Q2 2023, while the World Bank has predicted a major slowdown this year, globally. According to its latest report, the world bank has projected the global rate at just 2.1 per cent for 2023. The global economy is likely to slow down this year and the key reasons are the Ukraine war and the aftereffects of the pandemic.

After growing at 3.1 per cent in 2022, the global economy is likely to shrink this year because of multiple reasons: the prevailing inflationary situation is one of them. The US Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising interest rates to combat a resurgence of inflation. Other major central banks too have been raising interest rates to fight inflation.

Yet, the World bank is slightly more hopeful about 2024. Despite increasing borrowing costs, the World Bank predicts growth to accelerate to 2.4 per cent in 2024. In the US, despite rate hikes and the debt crisis, there are reports of positive job gains - with over 3 lakh workers added in May. In its latest report, the World Bank has upgraded its forecast for the US economic growth this year to 1.1 per cent.

Eurozone, or the 20 countries which share euro is expected to post growth of 0.4 per cent this year. The World Bank has also upgraded its 2023 outlook for China which is now expected to grow at 5.6 per cent in 2023, up from 3 per cent last year. The World Bank also envisions Japan's growth to slide to 0.8 per cent this year from 1 per cent in 2022.

Combined with this, the bank predicts that global trade will slow markedly this year. It foresees a sharp drop in the price of energy and other commodities this year and next. That's how conservative the World bank's outlook on the global economy is for 2023.

When it comes to India, the World Bank foresees growth slowing to just 6.3 per cent from 7.2 per cent last year. However, India will remain the fastest-growing economy it has pointed. Resilience in private consumption and investment, robust growth in services sector are the two reasons pushing India's growth this year.