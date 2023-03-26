'Risks To Financial Stability Increased,' IMF Chief Warns Global Growth Slowing Below 3%

The head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva has urged the global markets to maintain ‘vigilance’ as she warned that the global economy is expected to face financial stability risks due to the recent turmoil in the banking industry. As banks like SBV and Credit Suisse crumble, the current global financial market is currently in a vulnerable position. On Sunday, Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the IMF stated that she made these warnings because the central banks around the world are pushing up their interest rates to combat inflation. According to Gerogieva, these spikes in the inflation rates have created a major strain in the wider financial system, Telegraph UK reported.

“The rapid transition from a prolonged period of low-interest rates to much higher rates necessary to fight inflation inevitably generates stresses and vulnerabilities, as we have seen in recent developments in the banking sector,” Georgieva asserted during a press conference in Beijing on Sunday. According to Telegraph UK, the assertion by Georgieva came two days after the banking stocks slumped with shares in Deutsche Bank falling as low as 14pc. During her address at the press conference, Georgieva also lauded the efforts by the government and regulators to ease investors' fears and maintain their confidence in the system.

Global growth slowing to below 3% due to the Pandemic and War

The IMF head also talked about the current global economic growth rate and stated that 2023 would be a challenging year. She also mentioned that the global economic growth rate is slowing down to below 3% due to the repercussions of the deadly pandemic which was followed by the devastating Russia-Ukraine war. However, she shared an optimistic stance when it comes to the 2024 growth rate."We expect 2023 to be another challenging year, with global growth slowing to below 3 per cent as scarring from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and monetary tightening weigh on economic activity," Georgieva said on Sunday at the conference. "So, we continue to monitor developments closely and are assessing potential implications for the global economic outlook and global financial stability," she added. She then went on to add that the International financial institution is paying close attention to the most vulnerable countries and especially low-income countries.