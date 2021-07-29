Rolex Rings IPO Oversubscribed Within Few Hours On 1st Day: Should You Bid For Share Sale?

The sale of Rolex Rings shares via the Initial Public Offering (IPO) was oversubscribed within few hours of the application process on the first day. At the end of day one, the Rolex Rings IPO was subscribed 3.84 times while receiving 2.18 cr offers for 56.85 lakh shares on offer. Rolex Rings, based in Rajkot, Gujarat, is among the top five forging companies in India.

What transpired at the end of Day 1 biddings?

Rolex Rings received as many as 2.18 crore bids for a total of 56.85 lakh shares. A total of 1.6 crore bids were received at the cut off price, data of the National Stock exchange confirmed. The Rolex rings IPO remained in great demand among the retail investors as portions reserved for them was subscribed 3.57 times. The Rolex Rings Rs 731 crore IPO consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 56 crore and an offer of sale of up to Rs 675 crore. At the upper end of the price band, one lot of Rolex Rings IPO will cost Rs 14,400. A total of 35 per cent of the shares will be further reserved for retail investors, 14 per cent for high net worth individuals (HNIs) and the remaining 50% for qualified institutional buyers. (QIB's).

Why should you go for it?

Notable brokerages namely, ICICI Direct, Reliance Securities and Ventura Securities have recommended subscribing to the Rolex Rings IPO. While Choice Broking has assigned a 'subscribe with caution' rating to the issue.

ICICI Direct, while assigning a 'subscribe' rating to the issue said, "A sticky clientele, increasing share of business amongst existing customers, improving operational efficiencies led by better utilisation and exit from corporate debt restructuring remain key catalysts for Rolex Rings,"

Reliance Securities too assigned a 'subscribe' rating to the issue, stating that the company's strong outlook and healthy balance sheet offer comfort.

"Its peers like Bharat Forge and RK Forgings command premium valuations despite generating subpar return ratio compared to RRL. We believe a strong outlook for auto ancillary companies especially the forging companies with a visible pick-up in demand around the globe should aid RRL to record healthy growth in the ensuing years," said the brokerage firm.

HDFC Securities while judging the credibility of Rolex rings quoted, "The company intends to derisk its business dependence on changes in power tariffs and reduce its carbon footprint through investment in renewable energy. As of date, the company operates windmills with an installed capacity of 8.75 MW. It is in the process of expanding the capacity of its solar projects by an installed capacity of 16 MW and has already placed purchase orders for equipment with an installed capacity of 7.35 MW. The proposed expansion will help Rolex Rings in reducing its carbon footprint and expanding its profit margins."

Ventura Securities has recommended subscribing to the issue for long-term for a target price of Rs 1,177 (15 times the FY24 earnings). "The target represents a potential upside of 31 per cent from the offer price of Rs 900 over a period of 18-24 months. A better-than-expected recovery in the global economy, a rebound of the domestic automotive industry and the management’s guidance on higher capacity utilisation in the coming years bolster our confidence in improving revenue growth and profitability," it said.

Brokerage firm Choice Broking while issuing a 'subscribe with caution' rating said, "At the higher end of the price band, RRL is demanding a PE valuation of 28.2x. If we normalise the FY21 earnings, the demanded PE valuation comes out to be 39.4x, which we feel is stretched, The overall outlook for bearing rings and auto components industries remains positive. However, despite its presence in the lucrative industrials segment, the higher demanded valuation is a concern for investors,"

With so many brokerage firms putting in their valuable inputs, it will be easier for the investors to judge the credibility of Rolex Rings IPO. Although the question still remains? Should you subscribe too?

Who are the Rolex Rings?

Rolex Rings are among the leading manufacturers of forged and machined components in India. It is based in Rajkot(Gujarat) India, and stands as a development partner manufacturing high-quality, world-class, customized automotive components as well as bearing rings for a huge base of clientele spread across the globe.

Over a period of 4 decades, they have concentrated on the precision engineering of various types of forging and machining. Rolex has garnered a wealth of expertise in manufacturing transmission components, engine components, chassis components, exhaust system components and bearing rings. With an unabated commitment to Quality, focused on Technology Advancements, thrust on Customized Solutions and power of Superior Engineering Capabilities.

Rolex has sustained a great success saga as a leading national player. Ahead of the IPO, Rolex Rings raised Rs 219 crores from anchor investors, including ICICI Prudential MF, Axis MF, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, SBI MF, Kotak MF, L&T MF and HDFC Life Insurance Company, at a price of Rs 900 per share.

Image Credit: Credits: PTI, TechDaily, Unsplash, Representative Image