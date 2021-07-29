Rolex Rings IPO Subscription Day 2: IPO Subscribed 3.84 Times On Day 1, Check GMP Here

In big news for investors, Rolex Rings Limited is running on the second day of its 731 crores initial public offering (IPO). Investors can buy the IPO till tomorrow, July 30. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) is Rs 430, the issue of trading is at Rs 1340 - Rs 1360 for each GMP. The final price per share is fixed at Rs 880-900. As per the reports, the first-day sale was quite impressive and day 2 seems to be going well for the company. If reports are to be believed, it has been recorded that many strong investors have claimed their stake in the company's share.

The reserved portion of the company's share for retail investors has recorded nine times more demand than the shares-on-offer. Meanwhile, institutions have not made any noticeable participation, and demand from non-institutional buyers has significantly increased. However, the allotment of the IPO will start on August 4. Lucky investors will receive their shares in Demat accounts on August 6 and refunds in the bank accounts will be initiated after two days. Meanwhile, the company will issue the final list on August 9, 2021.

All you need to know about the Rolex Rings company

Rolex Rings is a Rajkot-based company that deals in machine-bearing rings and automatic parts that are used in various vehicles. The company provides spare parts for passenger vehicles, bikes, commercial vehicles, electric vehicles, wind turbines, heavy industrial machinery, and railways. It offers its service to many other industries as well, including the industrial infrastructure industry, renewable energy, and the automobile industry. The company exports products to 17 countries, including the USA, France, Germany, Italy, and many more.

Day 1 activity - Rolex Rings IPO

The price of each share is Rs 880-990. The estimated worth of the company is valued at Rs 2,950 at the upper end. Private equity firm Rivendell PE LLC has offered fresh issues worth Rs 56 crore and Rs 675 crore.

Earlier, the company had allocated 24.36 lakh shares to anchor investors at Rs 900 for each share. During that time the company had garnered Rs 219.29 crore.

Day 2 activity - Rolex Rings IPO

According to latest reports, the IPO of Rolex Ring was subscribed for 5.01 times at 11.00 am on July 29. Out of that, the institutional subscription was 0.00 times. Whereas non-institutional subscriptions stood at 2.08 times and retail subscriptions tallied at 9.12 times.

IMAGE: PTI/PIXABAY