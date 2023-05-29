CBI Files Corruption Case Against Rolls Royce PLC, Top Executives, Arms Dealers

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a corruption case against Rolls Royce PLC, its top executives and arms dealers for alleged kickbacks in the procurement of Hawk 115 Advanced Jet Trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force and Navy, officials said.

The CBI has registered a case against Tim Jones, Director Rolls Royce India, alleged arms dealers Sudhir Choudhrie and Bhanu Choudhrie, Rolls Royce Plc and British Aerospace Systems under IPC section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act after completing a six-year-old preliminary inquiry.

A British court order in 2017 also mentioned the alleged involvement of middlemen and payment of commission by the company for swinging the deal, they said.

It is alleged that during 2003-12, these accused in conspiracy with unidentified public servants "abused their official positions" for procurement of 24 Hawk 115 AJTs for GBP 734.21 million.

In addition, they permitted the 'licence manufacturing' of 42 additional aircraft by HAL against materials supplied by Rolls Royce for an additional amount of $308.247 million and $7.5 million towards the Manufacturer's License Fee.

This deal was struck in lieu of "huge bribes, commissions and kickbacks" paid by Rolls Royce to intermediaries, even though the agreements, integrity pacts and associated documents of the deal "prohibited payments" to intermediaries and middlemen, the CBI FIR has alleged.

The CBI inquiry allegedly found that vital documents pertaining to the transaction were seized from Rolls Royce India office during a survey conducted by the Income Tax department in 2006-07 but the accused persons destroyed and removed the documents to evade investigation, it alleged.

In 2012, media reports alleging corruption in the Rolls Royce operations surfaced resulting in an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office, London.

Rolls-Royce plc is a industrial technology company with manufacturing facilities around the world employing some 52,000 people.

Rolls-Royce plc designs and manufactures engines for civil aerospace and military aircraft and ships. Its Power Systems business unit, based in Friedrichshafen, Germany, designs and manufactures engines for a range of land and marine applications including power generation. Rolls-Royce plc has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 70 navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers.

