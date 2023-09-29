Rolls-Royce Engine For Hybrid-electric Flight Successfully Completes First Fuel Burn

A gas turbine developed by Rolls-Royce for hybrid-electric flight has successfully completed its first fuel burn. The engine, designed with novel combustion technology to produce ultra-low emissions, shows the effectiveness of the compact, power-dense turbine that will be integrated into a lightweight turbogenerator system.

The system is being developed for the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) market, including electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) or electric short take-off and landing (eSTOL) aircraft for Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and commuter aircraft applications up to 19 seats. The gas turbine also has potential applications within the helicopter, auxiliary power unit (APU), and defence markets.

Matheu Parr, Customer Director, Electrical, said, “Rolls-Royce is developing all-electric and hybrid-electric power and propulsion systems for the Advanced Air Mobility market. The first fuel burn of our brand-new small gas turbine is a significant leap forward with successful stages throughout the test from light-up to the pull-away of the system."

“This significant achievement follows the fast-paced development time of the new gas turbine from concept freeze to ‘pass to test’ in under 2 years. The turbogenerator system will enable our customers to extend the routes that electric flight can support and means more passengers will be able to travel further on low and potentially net zero emissions aircraft,” he added.

Electrical propulsion portfolio

The turbogenerator system will complement Rolls-Royce's electrical propulsion portfolio by delivering an onboard power source with scalable power offerings between 500 kW and 1,200 kW, enabling an extended range of sustainable aviation fuels and, later, through hydrogen combustion. This will allow for new, longer routes compared to electric battery-powered aircraft. The development of the turbogenerator solution combines Rolls-Royce's expertise in designing compact and lightweight high-speed rotating electric machines, highly efficient gas turbines, and integration at a system and platform level.

Rolls-Royce is actively working on complete power and propulsion systems for all-electric and hybrid-electric applications, aligning with industry timelines for the Advanced Air Mobility market's transition to net-zero emissions.

The research and development of this technology have received partial funding from the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.