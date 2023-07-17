Russia Stops Officials From Using Apple Devices Over Spying Concerns

Authorities in Russia have directed government employees to stop using Apple devices for official purposes, citing reasons of espionage from the US, The Financial Times reported. The report further revealed that the authorities have already started the ban. The proposed ban is expected to commence effectively from Monday, when the Russian trade ministry will prohibit the usage of iPhones for all work-related purposes.

Details of the ban

The decision to ban Apple products for official purposes was initiated after the Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in June claimed that it had uncovered spying operations by US intelligence agencies with the involvement of Apple devices.

The country's security service added that thousands of iPhones, including those used by the country's diplomatic mission in NATO countries, have been monitored and have been infected. The claims further allege that Apple has been working closely with US intelligence to provide agents with a wide range of control tools.

As a response, Apple has already clarified that the company is not involved in operations with any select countries for the alleged actions and will never do so in the future. The claims and allegations by FSB have been presented without any evidence, stated media reports.

Other than the government agencies, Russia's telecommunication and mass media industry have already planned for a similar mandate and will start enforcing it. The ban has been applied to all Apple products. However, officials can continue the usage of devices for personal preferences with restrictions that they don't open work correspondence on the same

Apple has not yet commented on the ban. The company has already cut access to Apple Pay after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February, following which it halted the sale of all its products in Russia. The decision at that time by the company was on account of the invasion of Ukraine, emphasising that it stood with the people of Ukraine hit hard by Russia's invasion.

Reports added that the proposed move is seen as reducing dependence on foreign-made technology and products by the Russian Government. Financial Times also revealed that President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last year ordering institutions involved in critical information infrastructure to migrate to domestically developed software by 2025.