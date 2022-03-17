Russia Resumes Rough Diamond Exports To India After Brief Hiatus Due To West's Sanctions

As the Russia Ukraine war continues for the 22nd day, Russia has now resumed exports of rough diamonds to India. The resumption of exports comes after a brief hiatus caused by sanctions imposed by the West following the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to reports, traders are now making payments in euros through German banks to overpass the sanctions applied on Moscow.

However, the demand for diamonds from India has been on the downside in recent times. The market had taken a hit after the exports of rough diamonds were forced to a pause caused by the sanctions imposed by the West. Interestingly, this comes only hours after the White House said that India taking up Russia’s offer of discounted crude oil would not be a violation of American sanctions.

India buying Russian Oil at discount not a violation of sanctions, says White House

Earlier on Tuesday, the White House said that India taking up Russia’s offer of discounted crude oil would not be a violation of American sanctions. Speaking about India’s stand with Russia, the Biden administration have shown an understanding of India’s position. However, the White House also said that the oil deal between India and Russia will come off as support to Russia when the ‘history books are written'.

US action against Russia

The United States, earlier on February 28, cut off the Russian Central Bank and sanctioned state investment fund, in retaliation for Ukraine's invasion. To target the 'main artery' of the Russian economy, US President Biden ordered a ban on Russian energy imports to the United States and announced that the US will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia, banning imports of seafood, alcohol and diamonds from the country.

Earlier, the US and its allies had announced the removal of selected Russian banks from the SWIFT network. Restrictions on the Russian Central Bank target its access to more than $600 billion (Rs 45,419.70 crore) in reserves the Kremlin has at its disposal. The sanctions took the Russian currency to its lowest level against the dollar in history. Meanwhile, Biden is expected to meet North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and European leaders in Brussels on March 24. More hard-hitting sanctions and crackdowns against the Vladimir Putin-led regime are expected as a result of the meeting.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)